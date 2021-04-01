WILLIAMSPORT — The Uptown Music Collective is set to return to the Community Arts Center stage to present Good Times Bad Times: The Music of Led Zeppelin for three live performances Friday and Saturday, April 16-17.
This tribute will feature talented young musicians between the ages of 12 and 18. UMC students will be performing versions of classic Zeppelin songs like “Kashmir,” “Whole Lotta Love,” “Stairway to Heaven,” “Rock and Roll,” “Going to California,” “Over the Hills and Far Away.”
“Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions we decided to add a Saturday matinee performance for this show,” said Jared Mondell, assistant executive director of the Uptown Music Collective. “We want to give people as many opportunities as possible to see this performance. We hope that the addition of the Saturday matinee and the continued offering of the Saturday night live stream will do just that!”
The English rock band Led Zeppelin was formed in London in 1968 and included members Robert Plant (lead vocals), Jimmy Page (guitars), John Paul Jones (bass and keyboards), and John Bonham (drums). The group was known for its heavy, guitar-driven sound, which has and continues to influence generations of rockers all over the world.
“If I had to pick one group that inspired me to become so entranced with music that I had to drop everything, pick up a guitar, and make playing it my life, it would be Led Zeppelin,” said Dave Brumbaugh, executive director of the Uptown Music Collective. “Their music is magic on so many levels, pulling today’s generation and all generations that have come since the ’70s into their musical vortex just as easily as it pulled me in 40 years ago. It’s one-part musical mastery, one-part songwriting genius and group chemistry, and two heaping parts pure rock and roll swagger.”
Good Times Bad Times will feature collective students who have been preparing for this event for over two months. Along with the music, there will be a professional grade light and sound show organized by the students themselves. As with all Uptown Music Collective performances, the students are not only the performers but also direct the show. There is also a group of younger students, called “Tech Monkeys” who will serve as stage technicians and spotlight operators. The cast for the show is drawn from the Uptown Music Collective’s much-heralded Special Performance Group 1.
This show is directed by Uptown Music Collective seniors Izzy Brumbaugh (Williamsport High) and Isabella Cole (Loyalsock). The show’s leadership committee consists of UMC students Leah Batman (Laurel Springs), Molly Chapman (Montoursville Area), Dominic Fredin (Montoursville), Gabreon Godin (Williamsport), Andrew Head (Montoursville Area), Emma Luke (Loyalsock), Cassidy Lutz (Loyalsock), Tyler Noaker and Gavin Paulhamus (Hughesville), and Maren Snow (Lewisburg).
“Led Zeppelin has always been one of my favorite bands of all time,” said show director Isabella Cole. “I loved how different their music was from other bands, and I enjoyed listening to all of their songs. I was in a previous UMC Led Zeppelin show. I remember this made me appreciate the band even more than I already did. One of my memories of that show was thinking of how cool it would be if we did this for my senior show. The fact that it is actually happening is amazing! I couldn’t think of a better band to pay tribute to for my senior show. Being one of the directors and being able to help put this show together has been an incredible experience. I can’t wait to perform this music with some of my favorite people!”
Tickets for the performance are $20 in advance and $25 on performance nights. Tickets for the Saturday night live stream are $15. Advance and streaming tickets are only available through the Community Arts Center (Box Office and website). For details about the show visit uptownmusic.org or call 570-329-0888.
