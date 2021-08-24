Masks remain optional, but recommended, at Warrior Run

TURBOTVILLE — While the Warrior Run School District school board on Monday opted to make no changes to the district’s Health and Safety Plan, the president of the board is encouraging those in the community to respect one another’s differing opinions when it comes to masking.
President Doug Whitmoyer read a lengthy statement during Monday’s board meeting highlighting the board’s position on the plan.
“While the CDC and Department of Health recommend universal masking wearing as a way to mitigate (COVID-19) spread and keep kids in school, it is clear that our community is divided when it comes to mandating masks,” Whitmoyer said. “It is our intention to maintain the current provisions in the Health and Safety Plan by strongly recommending the wearing of masks indoors, particularly for those who are unvaccinated.”
While masks are not mandated in school buildings, per the district’s Health and Safety Plan, they are required to be worn on buses due to federal mandates.
During his remarks, Whitmoyer said if an unvaccinated student who is not wearing a mask is identified as being in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, that student will be required to quarantine, per Department of Health guidelines.
“The more students subject to quarantines defeats our sole purpose of keeping students in school and providing a consistent, in-person learning experience,” Whitmoyer said.
He also noted the district could change its masking policy if there is an increase of COVID-19 cases in the community or classrooms.
“Just as there are those who are adamantly opposed to wearing masks, there are families who are strong advocates for wearing masks,” Whitmoyer said. “As a school community, we urge everyone to respect the opinions of others, avoid shaming those who do not wear masks, and focus on the sole purpose of why we are here, to provide the highest quality educational opportunities for all of our students.”
He said the community has a “unique opportunity” to unite together on a subject that is dividing others.
“Let’s be productive role models for our youth and set an example of how difficult decisions can be made in a constructive, collaborative and respectful manner,” Whitmoyer said. “And if or when a change needs to be made, we would ask that you please remain supportive and understanding so we all can get through this in the best way possible.”
A handful of parents who were in attendance at the meeting spoke in opposition of mandating mask wearing. One online participant spoke in favor of masking.
Board member Daniel Truckenmiller said the board hopes it doesn’t have to mandate wearing masks in the classrooms.
“That’s on you as parents,” he said. “If your kid is sick, keep them home from school… I trust you parents to do the right thing.”
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack reported the results of a masking survey recently completed by 870 parents and staff members.
According to the figures presented by Hack, 81.1% of respondents favor keeping masks optional if the spread of COVID-19 in the area is classified as being low to moderate. If the spread moves to the substantial stage, 69.3% of respondents favor keeping masks optional, while 30.7% favor requiring masks.
If the spread of COVID-19 in the area is classified as being high, Hack said 59.1% favor keeping masks as an option, while 40.9% favor requiring masks to be worn in school buildings.
Hack also presented updated information from the Department of Health which states school districts may be required to suspend in-person learning for up to 14 days if 5% of the students or staff have confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In-person learning could also be suspended for 14 days if two or more students or teachers in three or more classrooms test positive, Hack said.
