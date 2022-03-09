MIFFLINBURG — The Souper Bowl of Caring Food Drive will soon distribute donations received.
The drive was organized by the Mifflinburg YMCA Teen Leaders Club and recently collected 839 items to be donated to the Mifflinburg Backpack Club. Students in need at Mifflinburg Elementary and Mifflinburg Intermediate schools will be the recipients of meals and snacks on weekends.
YMCA Youth Program Coordinator Jeremy Hoffman recently presented the food donation to Carol Grove representing the Mifflinburg Backpack Club. Donations of individual servings of easy to prepare food are accepted during regular business hours at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg.
The Mifflinburg YMCA Teen Leaders Club meets every other week and offers service projects and character-building activities. Service to the community is also involved for students in Grade 6 through Grade 9.
Free bowling and pizza will be offered to prospective members of the Teen Leaders Club on Tuesday, March 29. Call 570-966-7273 to reserve a spot at the Mifflinburg YMCA.
