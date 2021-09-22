ALLENWOOD — Documents filed in the Union County Register and Recorder's office indicated there was a recent transfer of 2.04 acres in Gregg Township.
The buyer, Zone Energy Specialists LLC of Carlisle, paid $1.8 million for the property according to a Sept. 14 filing. The seller, MVRN Holdings, Mandeep Singh member, was based in Royersford, Montgomery County.
The transaction closed Aug. 23.
The acreage was described as including the Dollar General location in Gregg Township, bordered on lands currently or formerly owned by Allenwood Equipment, James D. Foresman and James D. Foresman Jr., other private lands and Route 15.
The area was covered by the land development plan for the Allenwood Dollar General store. The Miller Group was listed as the owner before MVRN Holdings.
