LEWISBURG — Patti J. Scott, 88, of Lewisburg and formerly of North Front Street, Milton, passed away on March 28, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Pikeville, KY, on July 23, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Ethel (Sweeney) Justice. She was married on May 5, 1961, to William A. Scott, who preceded her in death on February 15, 2023, and was waiting to welcome her home.
Patti was a 1952 graduate of Pikeville High School and later went on to become the CEO of the Scott Household. Putting her family above herself, she joyfully shuttled kids to sporting, singing, and piano lessons. She never missed a game or concert that her children participated in. Her love and selflessness allowed her husband and children the time and opportunity to pursue their passions. Patti was an avid walker and was known and recognized around Milton for her daily walks that often included powering up Brown Avenue Hill. She also enjoyed bowling, playing bridge, traveling to the casino with her dear friends, as well as scratching off a lottery ticket while sipping a glass of wine. She eagerly looked forward to her yearly summer trips back to Kentucky to spend time with her beloved sisters. Her greatest joy was the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren, again not missing a single sporting event, dance recital, or other achievement. Even at the end when it wasn’t possible for her to travel, she loved looking at pictures and hearing stories of nursing exploits, Wal-Mart and Disney adventures, and field hockey tournaments. She loved the church and was an active member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Milton.
