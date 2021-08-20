LEWISBURG — A $45 million building being heralded by faculty as "another gateway" to the Bucknell University campus is being showcased as students arrive on campus for the fall semester.
A tour of the recently completed 79,000-square-foot Holmes Hall was led Friday by Raquel Alexander, Dean of the Freeman College of Management and Tulu Bayar, Department of Art and Art History share.
The new facility — named to honor commitments by 1979 Bucknell graduates Steve and Bonnie (Bencsko) Holmes — is now the home to the Freeman College of Management and the Department of Art and Art History.
Features of the building include art studios, graphic design and photography labs, exhibition space, a data analytics lab, a Management 101 program classroom, a 216-seat auditorium and a state-of-the-art investment center.
Alexander said discussions of the facility started between members of the arts and management departments prior to her coming to work at Bucknell in 2004.
"As the conversations occurred, it was an original idea, a draft idea, to bring the Art and Art History and management (departments) together," said Bayar, who has worked at Bucknell since 2002. "This is what Bucknell is all about.
"We're excited about this opportunity."
While the two departments collaborated on the design of the facility, Alexander said the students also "had a strong voice throughout the process."
Dominic Silvers, director of planning, design and construction of facilities at Bucknell, said construction of the building took 18 months to complete.
Situated between student dormitories and other academic buildings, Alexander said the building's location is ideal.
"We are thinking of this (building) as another gateway of campus," she said. "We get these beautiful views of the Susquehanna Valley (from the building)."
From the entrance to the building to its upper levels, Alexander noted the flexibility incorporated into various spaces.
While the entryway currently features chairs and areas for visiting or studying, Alexander said the space could also be utilized to host seminars.
Featured in the lobby is a painting titled "Rhapsody," completed by Bucknell trustee Makoto Fujimura, a 1983 graduate who majored in art and animal behavior.
It was noted during the tour that at least 1,000 students and 50 members of the faculty and staff will be utilizing the building throughout the year.
Alexander pointed to the second-floor Edmond N. Moriarty Jr. Investment Center as being among the facility's state-of-the-art rooms.
Featuring a stock market ticker and numerous computers linked to Bloomberg, she said approximately 20 students enrolled in the university's elite Student Managed Investment Fund class will utilize the space.
Alexander noted the class is a highly competitive one to enroll in as students actually manage $3 million of the university's student endowments.
Under the management of the students, she said the endowment recognized a 37% return on the investment last year.
"It's a year-long class," Alexander explained. "We take (the students) to New York City... They make an annual report to alums."
Among the areas of the facility she highlighted, Bayar highlighted a room where faculty artwork is currently displayed.
"We have a really rigorous exhibition program," she said, adding that the room will feature rotating displays of various works of art.
Bayar said classes may put works on display there, asking students to interpret or study the works.
"This is an exhibition space," Bayar said, while standing in the room. "It allows us to do experimental and cool things with this space."
According to information provided by Bucknell, the Freeman College of Management and Department of Art and Art History were housed in their former spaces at Bucknell for more than a century. Those spaces will be repurposed.
The university said Holmes Hall was constructed to "meet or exceed" Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold, the global standard for sustainable building design and construction.
The building’s orientation was built to "maximize passive lighting, heating and cooling through an abundance of natural light, while four rain gardens outside capture runoff" for Holmes Hall and surrounding buildings.
Other sustainably designed features include chilled beam cooling and a touch-screen monitoring system that allows users to view the building’s energy usage in near-real time.
