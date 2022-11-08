The Amish Cook editor’s note: Gloria is taking a week off, she will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes.
Sweet potato casserole
3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes
½ cup sugar
½ cup butter
2 eggs, beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla
½ cup milk
Topping: ½ cup butter, ½ cup flour, 1 cup brown sugar, 1 /2 cup nuts
Preheat oven to 350. Mix all of the ingredients except for topping into 2 quart baking dish. In a small separate bowl mix topping ingredients and sprinkle over sweet potato mixture. Bake at 350 for 25 minutes.
Pumpkin Pie Squares
½ c. butter, softened
½ c. brown sugar
1 c. all-purpose flour
½ c. rolled oats
2 eggs
¾ c. white sugar
1 (15-oz.) can pumpkin
1 (12-ozs.) can evaporated milk
½ t. salt
1 t. ground cinnamon
½ t. ground ginger
¼ t. ground cloves
¼ t. ground nutmeg
Preheat the oven to 350°.
For the crust:
In a medium bowl, cream together butter and brown sugar then mix in flour. Now add the oats to make an oatmeal crumble crust to press inside a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Bake for 15 minutes.
For the filling:
While the crust is baking, make the pie filling to add to the crust. In a large bowl, beat eggs and mix in white sugar. Beat in pumpkin and evaporated milk. Mix in salt, cinnamon, ginger and cloves.
Pour filling over baked crust. Return to the oven and bake in heated oven 20 minutes, until set. Let cool before cutting into squares.
Traditional dressing
2 tablespoons chicken soup base
2 cups hot water
4 large eggs, beaten
1 /4 cup diced carrots
1 /4 cup diced celery
1 /4 cup chopped yellow onion
2 cups hot water or used potato water for better flavor
10 slices of bread, crumbled
1 teaspoon seasoning salt
Directions: Dissolve the soup base in the two cups of hot water. Add all the remaining ingredients and mix well. Pour into a greased casserole dish and bake 45 minutes at 350 degrees
Broccoli Casserole
3 cups Rice Krispies
1 stick butter
1½ cups fresh lima beans
2 cups of fresh broccoli
1 cup water chestnuts
1 cup sour cream
1 10.5-ounce can cream of mushroom soup
1 package of dry onion soup
Brown Rice Krispies over low heat in butter. Set aside. Place lima beans, broccoli and water chestnuts in dish. Pour sour cream and mushroom soup over ingredients. Cover with dry onion soup mix and browned Rice Krispies. Bake for 45 minutes at 350.
