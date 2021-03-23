MILTON — Arthur's Pet Pantry will hold its seventh annual Bone Hunt from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Ye Olde Meeting Place, Route 405 just north of Milton.
A blessing of the animals will take place at 1:20 p.m., with the hunt starting at 1:30.
The event will include food trucks, and craft and direct-sale vendors.
All dogs must be leashed and only one family member per dog will be permitted on the field during the hunt. Centers for Disease Control guidelines will be followed.
