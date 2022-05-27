For fans of all forms of motorsports, like me, this marks the best racing weekend of the year as the world’s top three series each contest marquis events.
It’s a foregone conclusion that Max Verstappen — currently the most dominant driver in Formula 1 — will win his second-consecutive Grand Prix of Monaco. He could face a challenge from Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.
And now, a look at five (or six) drivers to keep an eye on in the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte.
Indy 500 drivers to watch:
• Jimmie Johnson: All eyes will be on the seven-time NASCAR champion as he makes his Indy 500 debut. He’s struggled on the IndyCar road and street courses, but had a strong run in his open wheel oval debut in Texas, earlier this year. He won’t be a contender for the win, but he will certainly generate headlines — and hopefully positive ones.
• Helio Castroneves: I’m torn on whether I want to see Castroneves become a five-time winner. It would be cool to see history made, but at the same time he would surpass legendary drivers AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears for a record once thought to have no chance at being broken. The odds are against Castroneves winning number five, but there’s something magical about him and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
• Alexander Rossi: The 2016 race winner is always in the mix at the 500. Can he break three years of bad luck to claim his second Indy 500 win?
• Alex Palou: One of the hottest young drivers in IndyCar finished second to Castroneves last year. He — along with fellow young gun Pato O’Ward — stand a shot at breaking a streak of veteran drivers winning the Indy 500.
• Josef Newgarden: It seems like every year I label Newgarden as a contender for the win, and every year he lets me down. I believe the two-time series champion must break through at some point and claim the win in the 500. Although he is starting mid pack, I’m predicting this will be the year he finally wins the one race that turns IndyCar stars into legends.
Drivers to watch in NASCAR’s 600-mile race:
• William Byron and Ross Chastain: These two Chevrolet drivers have two wins apiece, and have both been contenders nearly every week this season. Charlotte is the type of track both run well at, and I expect the two will be threats to win Sunday.
• Kyle Larson: While he hasn’t run as strong this season as last, Larson is the defending champion of the 600 and will certainly be a contender for the win.
• Kyle Busch: He’s been hot and cold this year, so which Busch will show up at the track on Sunday is a big question. He dominated this race in 2018, and should be a contender this weekend.
• Martin Truex: This is a race which has helped to define Truex’s career, as he led nearly every lap to claim the victory in 2016. He backed that up with a dominant win three years later. If this team is focused and on point, Truex could be tough to beat Sunday night.
• Chase Elliott: NASCAR’s most popular driver lost out to Brad Keselowski after nearly winning this race in 2020. He came back several nights later to win a shorter-distance race contested on the Charlotte oval. Elliott has been quietly consistent all season. I’m predicting this will be the year he claims the victory in the one marquis race his famous father Bill was never able to win.
