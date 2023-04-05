SELINSGROVE — The Keystone State Literacy Association Susquehanna Valley (KSLA SV) will be hosting its annual Celebrate Literacy Award Banquet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Company, 834 N. Susquehanna Trail, Selinsgrove.
The topic of this year’s presentation will be "Chocolate and Poverty," presented by Milton Hershey School's Admissions Recruiter Stacey Spangenburg.
