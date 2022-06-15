SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University recently named Jeff Listwak as vice president for finance following a nationwide search.
Currently senior vice president for business affairs and treasurer at Robert Morris University, Listwak will join the staff at Susquehanna, Monday, July 11.
Listwak will oversee all finance functions including information technology, risk management and about 25 staff members.
Listwak has 30 years of experience including managing $150 million in financing for capital projects and saving the university $15 million through refinancing.
Listwak earned a Master in Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh, Katz Graduate School of Business, and a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
