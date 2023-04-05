LEWISBURG — The Union County commissioners on Tuesday passed a resolution recognizing today as OCNDS (Okur-Chung Neurodevelopmental Syndrome) Awareness Day in Union County.
According to the National Institutes of Health, individuals with OCNDS frequently have nonspecific clinical features, delayed language development, motor delay, intellectual disability, generalized hypotonia starting in infancy, difficulty feeding, and nonspecific dysmorphic facial features.
“This is an extremely rare disease,” Commissioner Chair Jeff Reber said. “For all the rare diseases, we all know of somebody affected in one way or another, and funding for research often isn’t there so that’s why we wanted to raise awareness.”
In other business, commissioners were given an update on the recent costs of a household and agricultural hazardous waste collection event, held March 24-25.
Union County Emergency Management Agency Director Michele Dietrich said 1,145 cars and one bicycles attended the event. When the event wrapped up, four tractor-trailer loads of hazardous household and agricultural products were collected.
Dietrich said the event collected 139,423 pounds of hazardous waste, which mostly included paints, tar and oil.
“With all our grant monies (assisting with covering costs), the cost to the county is $58,337,” Dietrich said.
The commissioners approved the replacement vehicle purchase for the Union County Sheriff’s office, in the amount of $62,384.
“Our cruiser, which was brand new, was in an accident where the car was totaled,” Sheriff Ernie Ritter explained. “There were no injuries in the crash.”
Ritter’s department was down a vehicle due to the crash.
“We don’t know yet what our insurance carrier is going to cover,” Commissioner Preston Boop noted. “We are still negotiating with the insurance company on the matter.”
Hepco Construction Incorporated was the lowest bidder for the Mifflinburg Government Building window replacement project, in the amount of $194,965. The bid was approved by the commissioners.
The commissioners also awarded a low bid from Johnson Controls Incorporated for the Mifflinburg Government Building air handling unit project, in the amount of $48,390.
The Union County Elections Board met to discuss the upcoming May 16 election. Chairman David Hassenplug, and Billy Allred attended. John Showers attended via zoom from Dublin, Ireland.
Director of Elections Greg Katherman said there were several people who have voluntarily withdrawn from various races. He said in the Lewisburg school board race, Tara Unzicker-Fassero and Laura Graver have withdrawn from the Democratic ticket. While in the race for borough council in Mifflinburg, Richard Fry has withdrawn his petition.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
