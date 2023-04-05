Commissioners recognize Okur-Chung Neurodevelopmental Syndrome

Part of the Union County Elections Board. From left, Director of Elections Greg Katherman, Vice-chair Billy Allred, and Chairman David Hassenplug.

 JIM DIEHL/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

LEWISBURG — The Union County commissioners on Tuesday passed a resolution recognizing today as OCNDS (Okur-Chung Neurodevelopmental Syndrome) Awareness Day in Union County.

According to the National Institutes of Health, individuals with OCNDS frequently have nonspecific clinical features, delayed language development, motor delay, intellectual disability, generalized hypotonia starting in infancy, difficulty feeding, and nonspecific dysmorphic facial features.

