MILTON — In a week in which a student and staff member at the Milton Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced the school will be temporarily switching to a virtual learning model.
"The Milton Area School District, working collaboratively with Pennsylvania Department of Health, is transitioning Milton Middle School’s educational services to 100% virtual and closing the building for five days," Catherine Girton, the district's director of Student Services, wrote in a Friday press release. "The middle school building will reopen on Thursday, Oct. 15. All other district buildings will remain open."
The release said decisions about moving to a more remote-based instructional model are based on the level of community spread within the county and number of positive cases of COVID-19 in a school within a 14-day period.
"The Department of Health will provide notification to anyone determined to be in close contact with individuals confirmed to be positive for COVID-19 and instruct them to quarantine," the release said. "Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet for longer than 15 minutes with a person confirmed to be positive, regardless of masking."
It was noted on the district website that schools were already scheduled to be closed for all students in the district on Monday, Oct. 12.
On Monday, Oct. 5, the district confirmed that a middle school student tested positive for COVID-19. A middle school staff member was confirmed on Thursday to have tested positive.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan on Wednesday said 13 students and three staff members in the district were on quarantine for 14 days.
Since the start of the 2020-2021 school year, students throughout the district have been attending classes in person Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Classes are held virtually on Wednesdays as the buildings go through a deep-cleaning process.
