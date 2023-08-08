LEWISBURG — Residents who play pickleball on the tennis courts at the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park are wondering when the courts will be ready for play again.
Susan Elmore, of Winfield, along with her husband and as many as 20 others used to play pickleball five or six days per week on the courts.
That changed when the courts were resurfaced.
Elmore said the courts were resurfaced and lines for tennis play were painted, but not the lines to play pickleball.
“The Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) has a pool for kids, a beautiful play area and walking trails, and a newly resurfaced tennis court,” Elmore said. “Why would they not do the pickleball courts?
“I have contacted and visited the BVRA office multiple times the only response I get is ‘We are working on it,’ or ‘We need volunteers to tape the lines but we don’t have a professional to make sure the lines are correct,’” she added.
BVRA Executive Director John Rowe said there’s been a lot going on at park this year. The painting the lines on the pickleball courts are the next thing to be done.
“We are working to get those lines on as fast as we can,” said Rowe. “This summer has been exciting over at BVRA.”
Thanks to an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant, he said the following has been completed: Upgrades to the landscaping; improvements to the pool; hosting a swimming championship; hosting National Night Out; resurfacing tennis courts; and hosting high school summer clinics.
Rowe said due to volunteers having health issues and a series of unlucky weather patterns, the BVRA just hasn’t been able to get to the lines.
“We’re all trying,” he said. “But it’s been a challenge. We’re absolutely thrilled that so many folks want to play on our courts. That’s why we have them. And once they are up, they’ll look better than they did before.”
Rowe said the courts were resurfaced for around $65,000. An additional cost to paint pickleball lines at this time will be around $7,000, and will come from BVRA funds or public donations.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.