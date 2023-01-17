A re-start for Re-Creation

PORT TREVORTON — The 47-year-old mission to serve and honor hospitalized veterans with live therapeutic entertainment is hoping to start touring again.
Re-Creation was founded in 1976 and since then has performed thousands of concerts all across the United States.
Its main service is to hospitalized veterans, in Veterans Affairs Medical Centers and state veterans homes. Since 1983, Re-Creation has provided the only continuing, live, therapeutic entertainment presence in the nation’s VA Medical Centers.
Re-Creation Director and Choreographer Jay Muller said the challenges the group faced during the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to practice and perform for veterans.
Since then veterans have been provided with digital appearances and rewinds of past Re-Creation shows, tailored to specific veterans homes and hospitals through their Re-Creation Salute format using YouTube.
Muller said Re-Creation is continuing that platform.
“We’re providing Re-Creation Salute to vets homes and hospitals nationwide,” he said. “We provide new one-of-a-kind personal shows on YouTube every single month.”
Muller is hoping to return to a normal touring season this year, and is looking for new participants to commit to providing a quality experience for veterans.
“The new group will begin training on our property mid-June 2023,” he said. “Once we know we will have a full cast, and if funding holds, we will begin booking live shows again during the summer of 2023.”
Those interested in participating with the touring group should be able to dedicate a lot of their time to the group and its touring schedule.
“Commitment is for one year beginning June 2023,” Muller said. “Cast members live on our property and go out on veterans homes and hospitals tours from there. The group will travel nationwide and sing more than 300 shows a year.”
Cast members can expect holiday breaks at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Other breaks are available as the schedule becomes more formed. Muller said travel, training and housing are provided, with members receiving a weekly stipend to help with personal expenses.
With that commitment comes training that has been proven to help those young performers continue with their careers.
“The training here is unmatched,” Muller said. “Our track record speaks for itself. Our graduates have had superlative success in all areas of entertainment, mission and life. In addition to the immeasurable benefit of training and travel, cast members get the extra blessing of giving back to America’s eroes in an unprecedented way.”
For more information on applying to be a part of the group, visit re-creationusa.org/auditions.
“Young people submit a headshot, link to performance reel and an application we send them after initial contact,” Muller said. “Then he or she will be called for a live audition in Port Trevorton. The audition is similar to any live, commercial arts audition.”
He noted that Re-Creation relies on donations, and does not have corporate sponsorship.
“People can donate online at re-creationusa.org/contact-donate,” Muller said. “Donations are used to keep serving the veterans through salute every month and to maintain the organization to prepare to receive a new live cast by June 2023. Donations right now are being used to provide the internet computers and such for Re-Creation salutes video program. However, everything we start taking in right now, will be used to mount a new show and get everything ready to get a new group on the road by Aug. 1, 2023.
“We are going to need new vehicles, new trailers, we can get by on the equipment that we have, and the costumes that we have, we think, but it takes a lot to get the programs up and running and we’ve been running on a skeleton crew,” said Muller
“One of our biggest investments will be the hiring a new permanent road manager to keep the life group on the road to administer the day-to-day contact with the veterans homes in hospitals.”
