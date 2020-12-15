Solar farm expected to have ‘little impact’ on property values

WASHINGTONVILLE — The development of a 1,000-acre solar farm on land owned by Talen Energy in Montour County is expected to have “little impact” on neighboring property values, according to those involved with the project.
The potential impact on property values was one of several topics discussed during a town hall meeting held Tuesday via Zoom to discuss the Montour Solar One project.
The solar farm is proposed to generate approximately 100 megawatts, enough to power about 20,000 homes each year. Energy generated from the farm will be sold to PJM, a regional transmission organization.
Taryne Williams, media and community relations manager for Talen Energy, previously said the project will be developed on land owned by Talen near its Montour Steam Electric Plant in Anthony, Derry and Madison townships. Pattern Energy is the project manager.
Jenn Ritchey, a representative from Pattern Energy, said during Tuesday’s meeting the company is considering conducting a study on potential impacts the project could have on property values in the area.
“We think that with property setbacks and proper visual screenings, there will be little impact on property values,” she said.
Earlier in the meeting, Ritchey said the project will follow all of the setback requirements which are in place by local ordinances.
Ian Evans, also of Pattern Energy, said the facility is being designed to have a security fence with vinyl slats in order to minimize visual impacts.
Ritchey noted that solar panels are “totally silent.” However, she said inverters which are used as part of the farm do make “some noises.”
She said studies have shown those noises amount to background noise audible from a fence line.
“Inverters will be at the interior of the project area and at least 300 feet from residences,” Ritchey said.
She said the area will also be secure, as it will have an around-the-clock monitoring system in place. The international fire code will be followed in developing the complex, and local fire departments will be provided with detailed maps of the facility.
It was stated during the meeting that the solar panels will not be placed over active ash basins which are still being used by the Montour plant.
It was noted during that Talen and Pattern will be jointly providing $100 million in private capital investments to create the farm.
In addition, Ritchey said $1 million over the estimated 35-year life of the project will be donated to area nonprofit organizations, which will be identified in early 2021.
She identified veterans causes, as well as farming and agricultural programs and local events as areas those developing the farm are interested in supporting.
Previously, it was noted that construction of the farm will take 12 months. Williams said it is projected to be completed by the middle of 2022.
On Tuesday, Ritchey said more than 180 construction workers are expected to be involved with building the solar farm. Once complete, it was previously stated that one to two full-time workers will be employed on site. Additional seasonal workers will be utilized for mowing and vegetation control.
Pattern Energy is a renewable energy company based in the United States, with projects in the U.S., Canada, Japan and Mexico.
The company has developed solar farms in Japan, Chile and Mexico, and recently started building one in Texas. Pattern also develops wind farms.
Talen Energy employs approximately 300 people in Montour County, and 2,000 across Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.