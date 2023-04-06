LAURELTON — Union County Dairy Princess Mary Walter lifting a glass of milk high — while standing before a group of Union County residents immersed in the farming community — served as a symbol of the importance of the agricultural industry to Pennsylvania’s economy.
Walter’s milk toast formally opened a Wednesday morning farmers’ breakfast, which featured a keynote address by Pennsylvania Agricultural Secretary Russell Redding.
“There are a lot of beautiful farms here in this part of the state,” said Redding, who praised the conservation efforts to protect farms in Union County. “Pennsylvania is leading the nation in farmland preservation.”
Redding said Pennsylvania is working to expand the market where farmers can sell the goods they produce.
He spoke of the need to promote farming in schools, and said he’s working to have measures placed in the Pennsylvania Farm Bill that would address workforce issues, and getting young people interested in farming.
Other areas of importance, Redding said, include processing plants and agricultural support businesses.
Redding said his office is working to streamline various permitting processes required in the agricultural industry.
He also listened to the audience, which shared various challenges faced by local farmers. Those include: The permitting processes and exorbitant engineering fees; environmental pressures impacting streamwater quality; requirements for cattle and swine to be vaccinated for coronavirus; and the inability for Amish and Mennonite community members to pay their taxes with new computer-aided technology.
Redding made note of the concerns, and thanked those in attendance for sharing the challenges they are facing.
The event was hosted by Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R-76) and Union County Commissioner Preston Boop.
More than 50 people attended, including Mifflinburg and Lewisburg FFA members.
Boop spoke about his own life as a farmer.
“I can’t imagine life without living on the farm,” he said. “I can’t imagine living in New York City as this is the time of year when I get excited for the farm work that lies ahead.”
Boop spoke about the history of the Pennsylvania Farm Preservation Act.
He stated that Union County ranks 17th out of all Pennsylvania counties for farmland preservation. This year, 645 acres on seven farms will be preserved. There’s a waiting list with 45 additional farms waiting to be approved for preservation of agricultural land.
Boop also touted the soil between Furnace Road and Route 192 as being the best for farming in the county.
He encouraged those in attendance to become involved in their local governments, townships and conservation boards to be part of the decision making process when it comes to their farmland.
“If you don’t become involved somebody else will be making the decisions for you regarding your farmland,” he said.
