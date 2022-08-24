ALLENWOOD — Motorists who travel on Route 15 northbound and southbound in Gregg Township, Union County, are advised of rolling roadblocks that will take place just south of Allenwood.
Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday Aug. 29 through Thursday, Sept. 1, contractor M.J. Electric LLC will be slowing traffic while performing utility work over Route 15 northbound and southbound.
