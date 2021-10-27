BLOOMSBURG — CSIU’s Digital Literacy Program provides free training as well as open computer lab sessions to adults in the community who need to use technology to search and apply for jobs or who want to improve their technology skills and knowledge to get a better job.
Working with community partners, the CSIU Digital Literacy Program provides free access to computers and the internet in several locations across the region on a set schedule each week. Computer labs are staffed by knowledgeable and experienced professionals ready to assist members of the community.
A lab is available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
For more information, contact Rick at 570-523-1155 ext 2320 or rbenfer@csiu.org.
Online courses are also available. For more information, visit www.csiu.org/digital.
