What follows is a fantasy phone call I dreamed up between Tony Stewart and Dale Earnhardt Jr., with facts about Stewart’s Superstar Racing Experience included in the content.
Ring, ring
Junior: Hello, Dale Jr. here.
Smoke: Hey Junior, it’s Tony Stewart. What are you doing?
Junior: Smoke, how are you? My girls are taking their naps and I’m reading about the old Langhorne Speedway near Philadelphia. It was leveled years ago.
Smoke: You thinking about doing an episode of “Lost Speedways” on the track?
Junior: Wouldn’t that be interesting? What are you up to?
Smoke: I’m working on SRX, the Superstar Racing Experience. You’ve heard of it, haven’t you?
Junior: People are saying you’re trying to compete with NASCAR by creating that series.
Smoke: Like I’ve said before, if NASCAR’s worried about me and this series, then they’ve got bigger problems than this.
Junior: So in other words, yes?
Smoke: We’re racing on six short tracks over the summer, live on network TV. I’ve got a bunch of semi-retired guys lined up to compete.
Junior: Who ya got so far?
Smoke: Well, I think my old buddy Bobby Labonte and I are pretty much going to clean house.
Junior: Really?
Smoke: Willy T. Ribbs, Paul Tracy and Bill Elliott are all competing. Can’t remember the last time any of them raced.
Junior: So it’s the old guys racing series?
Smoke: Mark Webber, an ex-F1 guy is also competing. He hasn’t been retired too long. Plus I’ve got Tony Kanaan, Helio Castroneves and Marco Andretti, part-time IndyCar guys.
Junior: Kanaan competes in triathlons and Castroneves just won the 24 Hours of Daytona.
Smoke: OK, so they might give Bobby and me a run for our money. Plus I threw in a kid that runs in Trans-Am, Ernie Francis, just to prove the old guys can beat the kids.
Junior: Has he ever raced on an oval before?
Smoke: Doubt it. Haha.
Junior: So why are you calling me?
Smoke: Jeff Gordon said in a recent interview he’d consider racing in a series again if another semi-retired driver was competing. He specifically said he’d like to compete against you again.
Junior: So you’re trying to use me to lure Jeff Gordon into competing?
Smoke: Just think of the potential, Junior, Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart all racing one another again, live on network TV.
Junior: You are trying to compete with NASCAR.
Smoke: You game?
Junior: I work for NBC. Your races are going to be on CBS.
Smoke: You and Gordon are the two guys that actually have a shot at beating Labonte and me.
Junior: What about Kanaan and Castroneves?
Smoke: They’re not short-track racers.
Junior: Both have won IndyCar races on short tracks. Marco Andretti even won at the Iowa Speedway.
Smoke: Come on, join us.
Junior: I’ll think about it.
Smoke: OK. I’ll talk to you again soon.
Junior: Alright bye.
Smoke: Bye.
Smoke: (after hanging up from Junior and while scrolling through the contacts in his phone). Who else could I call? I do have two slots to fill. Hmmm, Danica? Na, we only have 12 cars and are racing for six straight weekends this summer. I can’t have too many crashed cars to repair.
