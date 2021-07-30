PPL installing new poles, lines, across area

WATSONTOWN — Contractors recently started clearing brush and trees along a path just off of Route 405 and the Susquehanna Trail in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, as part of a PPL Electric Utilities project taking place across the region to shore up the utility grid.
Tracie Witter, PPL Regional Affairs director, recently provided a letter which was sent to property owners throughout the area describing the work.
On April 30, Witter said she also sent the letter to township supervisors in the areas where the work will be taking place, Delaware and Turbot townships in Northumberland County and White Deer Township, Union County. Northumberland and Union County commissioners also received a copy of the letter.
According to Witter, the work is scheduled to be completed by September 2022.
The letter was written by Nate Anderegg, senior right of way agent representing PPL, and explains the process of rebuilding electrical utility lines, which will be taking place.
“This project is necessary to improve electric service for you and your neighbors throughout the region and is part of our ongoing effort to be among the most reliable electric companies in the nation,” the letter said. “All work will take place within PPL’s property, easements and authorized access areas.”
Anderegg wrote the work will involve multiple phases of construction. The project will include building access roads, transporting equipment to work locations, drilling and installing pole foundations, transporting equipment to work locations, pole erection, wire stringing and restoration of the right of way.
The letter noted existing wood poles and lattice towers will be replaced “with taller and thicker steel poles.”
“The new poles will be much stronger and more resistant to wind and strong storms,” Anderegg wrote.
He advised the work will include the use of heavy equipment and, in some areas, helicopters.
“For your safety, we request you do not interfere with the field work or approach the field crews unannounced,” Anderegg wrote. “PPL employees and subcontractors working on behalf of PPL carry photo identification and a business card and are required to show them to any concerned landowner upon request.”
The letter noted any land owner with right-of-way concerns should call 607-368-1678 or email anderegg@contractlandstaff.com.
