WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming County's annual Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Veterans Memorial Park, W. Fourth St. and Wahoo Drive, Williamsport.
The ceremony will feature Rear Admiral Larry Roy Marsh, U.S. Navy retired, and a dedication of the North Memorial Wall.
