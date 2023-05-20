Lewisburg Student Navy bound

LEWISBURG — Some high school seniors look for a job as soon as they graduate, still others go on to college, while others decided to join the ranks of the disciplined and join the military.
Once such student is Hagen Persun, a senior at the Lewisburg Area High School.
Persun explained why he decided to join the Navy instead of heading off to college or entering the workforce.
"At this point it's kind of become a family tradition as both of my siblings are in the Navy," said Persun.
Persun said both his sister, who six years older than he is, and his brother, who is three years older, are serving their country in the Navy.
His sister joined in 2017 and his brother joined in 2020.
Persun said his siblings both had an impact on his decision to join the Navy.
"They explained to me how it helped them with hard work and keeping calm under pressure. They also told me about the financial benefits of joining the Navy and how being in the military makes them the best people they can be," said Persun.
"My mom and dad were not in the military but they pushed me into going in that direction not, because they were in, but just for the benefit of the G.I. Bill and what the military will pay for if I do decided to go to college after my military service," he added.
Persun looked at other military branches, such as the Air Force and Coast Guard.
The Navy has intelligence jobs that peaked my interest the most, so I decided to focus on going into cyber securities as a network crypto-technician," he said
Persun explained the process of enlisting.
"I contacted a recruiter and met with him several times before going to Harrisburg for a physical and medical work up, blood tests, and fingerprints," said Persun.
He will be headed off to bootcamp in July.
"I'll be going to bootcamp in Chicago and after graduating bootcamp I'll be going to Pensacola, Fla. for A and C school," Persun explained. "That's where I'll be learning my job and schooled in cyber securities."
After schooling in Pensacola for about one year, he will have five more years of active duty with the Navy.
"It does excite me it gives me a sense of surprise and getting to learn so many new things and see so many different places, and experiences," he said.
As of now, Persuon plans to serve his six years in the Navy, then possibly go to college or find a job in his career field.
"I could also go back to Chicago to teach at the Naval Academy as a civilian teacher and then teach for the Navy," he said.
"I think my brother and sister are excited about me joining the Navy instead of going straight to college," he added.
"A lot of my friends have already signed up for college, but so far none of my friends wanted to join the military," Persun continued. "It makes me feel unique in my own way because I'm doing something completely different. I won't know where I'll be or what I'll be doing it's all so exciting."
He believes a lot of people may look down on the military.
"I really think if you don't want to go to college you should go into the military," Persun said. "The fact that a lot of places look to see if you have military experience when you apply for a job is also an advantage."
Persun's parents are proud of his decision to enlist.
"I know it will be hard for them especially since I'm the youngest sibling, but I know they are proud of me," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.