LEWISBURG — Acknowledging needs of military veterans was the theme of this year’s Americanism Essay Contest off the American Legion Auxiliary.
Miles Fassero, a Lewisburg Area School District freshman, earned first-place honors for writing to the question of “How can we address the health and well-being of veterans, military an their families?”
Fassero received a $100 check from the Kratzer Dull Lewisburg American Legion Post 182 Auxiliary and $75 from the five-county American Legion district.
His essay advocated expanding health services of the Veteran’s Administration, expanding resources for higher education and home buying for veterans and other measures in view of the sacrifice made by people who have served.
“Veterans and their families should be respected, supported and held in high esteem,” Fassero wrote. “These simple initiatives would not only be good for veterans but would be good for all Americans.”
The essay also pondered why veterans were not entitled to benefits commonly distributed to others, some of whom have not served.
Melanie Smith, Americanism chairman for Kratzer Dull Lewisburg American Legion 182, and Adrienne Shannon, auxiliary president, presented the award Wednesday at the post.
Smith credited Betsy Van Buskirk, a Lewisburg teacher, for her help each year in getting entries for the essay contest. Local students have traditionally written their essays while they are eighth graders.
Other award recipients included Adam Davis ($60, Lewisburg Auxiliary), Natalie Dewald ($40, Lewisburg Auxiliary) and the Citizenship Award earned by Aidan Gross ($100, pin and certificate).
