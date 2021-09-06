MILTON — The Friday afternoon arrival of the press box for the Milton Area School District’s $14.1-million project to renovate the athletic stadium and build a health and wellness facility was just one highlight of the progress made over the last week on the project.
Two different trucks delivered the press box structure Friday. One truck carried the main box, with a second carrying an observation deck which will be placed on top of the box.
Contractors worked throughout the afternoon to attach cables to the box while preparing it to be hoisted by a large crane to the top of the home grandstand structure.
Artificial turf for the field has also arrived on site. The first steel beams have been erected for the health and wellness facility.
The school board in January awarded the following contracts for the project: General contractor, Lobar Construction, $9 million; plumbing contract, Silvertip Inc., of Lewisburg, $1.24 million; mechanical contract, Master Mechanical, of McAdoo, $1.15 million; and electrical contract, Lecce Electrical, of Williamsport, $1.82 million.
SitelogIQ has been contracted to handle construction management.
The stadium was initially scheduled to be complete in time for the fall sports season. However, it was later announced announced that will not be finished in time, due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elsewhere in upper Northumberland County, work is progressing on the Warrior Run School District’s $28.7 million project to build a 99,000-square-foot elementary school and renovate that district’s athletic stadium.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said the heavy rains which fell across the region Wednesday, Sept. 1, created no notable delays with the project.
According to an update posted on the district’s website, a retaining wall at the complex started to be assembled over the past week.
In addition, lighting material for the football stadium has arrived. Assemblage of the lights are expected to soon begin.
The Warrior Run school board in early March approved eciConstruction, of Dillsburg, as the general contractor for the project. The company submitted a $20.58 million bid.
In addition, the following contracts were also approved: Plumbing, Myco Mechanical, of Telford, $1.86 million; HVAC, Myco Mechanical, $2.9 million; and electrical, Lecce Electric, Williamsport, $3.4 million.
Construction of the new elementary school is scheduled to be completed in November 2022. Doors should be opened to students after the 2022-2023 school year’s holiday break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.