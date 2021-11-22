HARRISBURG — Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) joined Reps. Jeff Wheeland (R-83) and Reps. Joe Hamm (R-84) in announcing that Lycoming County was awarded four Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) grants.
The four projects are:
• City of Williamsport will receive a Multimodal Transportation Fund grant totaling $906,475 to improve the streetscape and pedestrian safety improvements on Campbell and Fourth streets.
• Lycoming Biology Field Station Inc. will receive a Flood Mitigation Fund grant totaling $325,089 for the restoration of the Loyalsock Creek located in Upper Field Township.
• Eldred Township will receive a Multimodal Transportation Fund grant totaling $247,800 to improve pedestrian safety along Warrensville Road.
• Jersey Shore Borough will receive a Multimodal Transportation Fund grant totaling $175,000 for its ongoing transportation plan to connect the Greenway Trail to the Susquehanna River.
