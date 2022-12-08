HARRISBURG – Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) has announced plans to re-introduce legislation to establish bonding and decommissioning requirements for project developers who seek to install or operate commercial solar electric generation facilities in Pennsylvania.

Establishing reasonable bonding and decommissioning amounts, Yaw noted, will help to address challenges with how associated waste is discarded. In addition, the legislation is designed to protect landowners who lease their property to developers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.