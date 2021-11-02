LEWISBURG — The manager of Lewisburg’s Fantasy Escape Room said this week that the local game site was unique from below the ground up.
The puzzle room is in fact below ground level at 310 Market St., Lewisburg. A stairway leads players to the site which its manager said was not only challenging but also uniquely local.
“Our escape rooms are designed in house and built in-house,” said Robert Banks, Fantasy Escape Room manager. “We design everything here, we build everything here.”
Readers not familiar with escape room entertainment should know that they are also known as “puzzle rooms” or “escape games.” Two to eight players are led to one or more rooms with goals to accomplish in a limited amount of time. Escape rooms can, but are not always, darkened. They can also, but not always, be “virtual reality” or electronic experiences.
“We try to stay away from a whole lot of electronics,” Banks said. “Not everybody likes electronics. They had one in Bloomsburg that was completely electronic. We go with basic locks and a few electronic locks.”
Clues, Banks said, are fed to players via walkie-talkie who use them to unlock combination locks on various doors, boxes or other props. No clues are fed for the first 10 minutes in what has been touted as one of the most challenging escape rooms in the region.
An unlimited number of clues will follow for the one-hour game. If a group is stumped, Banks said he’ll ask if they need help. A group which figures the game out within an hour will get their name posted on a leader board.
If the group’s name is still on the leader board after a year when the local game selection is revised, Banks said the group will get a free game, regularly priced at $25 per person.
“Fire House,” one of the escape games, was introduced with contributions from local fire companies. Helmets with local insignia were placed atop a locker. Other gear, obsolete and unused, was placed on the wall as it would be in a firehouse. Banks said the object of the game is to complete an emergency rescue.
Banks noted that escape rooms are available for players around the world. But props and other features found in an American-based room may also be found a European escape room. However, he said the Lewisburg Escape Room would remain home grown and challenging.
