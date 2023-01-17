State Police at Milton DUI
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported taking Aristotle Haulman, 25, of Montoursville, into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence following a crash which occurred at 3:38 a.m. Dec. 5 at Continental Boulevard and Bush Road, Derry Township, Montour County.
Retail theft
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Gregorio Silvente, 37, of Lancaster, was charged after allegedly taking three cans of beer, valued at $15.
The incident occurred at 4:52 p.m. Jan. 14 at Snappy’s, Russell Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
State Police at Selinsgrove One-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — Brenda Stover, 48, of Mifflinburg, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 7:37 a.m. Jan. 9 along Salem Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2012 Ford Escape driven by Stover went off the roadway, and struck underbrush and a tree. She was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Indecent assault
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the report of an indecent assault against an 8-year-old girl.
The alleged incident was reported to have occurred between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2 along Vale Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Union County Deed Transfers
• Elizabeth A. Hollenbach, John M. Hollenbach to Shawn W. Roush, Kelly L. Roush, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Steven E. Bottiger to Steven E. Bottiger Trustee, Steven E. Bottiger Revocable Living Trust, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Brookpark Real Estate Partners, Kevin A. Gardner Partner, Alice J. Buehner Partner to Limestone Run Associates, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Vito Mazzamuto Partner, Salvatore Mazzamuto Partner, Mifflinburg Original Italian Pizza Partnership, to Thomas Payton, Christy L. Payton, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Lynette J. Fisher Trustee, Kristin R. McVicar Trustee, Esther P. Herman Irrevocable Real Estate Trust, to Scott McVicar, Kristin McVicar, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Lynette J. Fisher Trustee, Kristin R. McVicar Trustee, Esther P. Herman Irrevocable Real Estate Trust, to Patrick A. Grant, Marilyn G. Pray Grant, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Lynette J. Fisher Trustee, Kristin R. McVicar Trustee, Esther P. Herman Irrevocable Real Estate Trust to Kirk L. Fisher, Lynette J. Pray Fisher, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jeffery A. Byerly Executor, Donald A Byerly Executor, Mary Beth Gajda Executor, Mary C. Byerly Estate to Michael W. Ficks, Amy L. Ficks, property in White Deer Township, $15,000.
Marriage Licenses
• Justin S. English, 35, Mifflinburg to Jacqueline N. Smith, 36, Mifflinburg.
