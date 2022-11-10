MECHANICSBURG — Williams Grove Speedway has announced its 2023 season opener, set for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12.
MECHANICSBURG — Williams Grove Speedway has announced its 2023 season opener, set for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12.
The 2023 lidlifter will feature the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars, along with an appearance by the wingless super sportsman.
Opening month will continue with racing programs on Friday, March 17 and 24, before ending with the return of modified racing to Williams Grove Speedway for the first time in many years.
Friday, March 31, will again feature the 410 sprint cars, but this time they will be joined by the 358 spec small block modifieds on the program. More details regarding the modified special will be announced during the off season.
Another season full of 410 sprint car racing is again planned for the historic Cumberland County oval in 2023. Details regarding the entire slate of events will also be released in the coming weeks.
