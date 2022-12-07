SUNBURY — The Susquehanna Valley Chorale will present a Candlelight Christmas at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.
The concert will feature familiar holiday selections as well as new selections by two local, young composers, Christian Humcke and Christopher Lottes.
The performance will be accompanied by harp, organ, percussion and the Commonwealth Brass.
Featured local soloists include: Amy Caron, Josh Dearing, Liz DeSantis, Katie Kelley, Christopher Lottes and Joanna Rees.
The ensemble includes more than 60 members. The chorale recently welcomed seven new scholarship students from Bucknell and Susquehanna universities, and many new adult voices. Additional auditions will be held in January.
The chorale will be joined by special guest the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale.
Some of the familiar selections to be performed include: “Once in Royal David’s City,” “Coventry Carol,” “The First Noel,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Still, Still, Still,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “Joy to the World.”
Other selections include “The Dream Isaiah Saw,” which was composed by Pittsburgh-based composer, singer and choral director, Glenn L. Rudolph, at the request of the Bach Choir of Pittsburgh. The text was taken from Thomas H. Troeger’s 1994 publication “Borrowed Light: Hymn Texts, Prayers, and Poems.” The attack on the World Trade Center occurred as Rudolph was completing “The Dream Isaiah Saw,” which he dedicated to those who perished on Sept. 11, 2001.
Two new compositions from local composers will also be featured:
• Evening Quiescence, a recent composition by Christian Humcke, a Bucknell University graduate who is currently minister of music at St. Paul Lutheran Church, East Windsor N.J.
• A new work by Susquehanna University student and SVC member Christopher Lottes will also be premiered. The piece is an ethereal setting of Coventry Carol.
Tickets are available for purchase online at SVCMusic.org, by calling 570-547-0455 or at the door.
For more information about this performance and future performances, visit SVCMusic.org.
