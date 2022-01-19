EAST STROUDSBURG — Masbe Buah a Criminal Justice major from Lewisburg, has been named to the fall dean's list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.
Students eligible for the list are those who have attained a 3.50 quality point average or better and are enrolled full-time.
