LEWISBURG — The Union County Chapter of PASR (the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees) will hold a monthly breakfast at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Country Cupboard, Lewisburg.
The breakfast is open to all retired school employees, regardless of where they served or what positions they held in the public schools. Newly retired custodial staff, secretarial and support staff, food service workers, teachers, counselors and administrators are encouraged to attend.
