LEWISBURG — It will be in a slightly different form than in years gone by, but from noon Saturday, Nov. 7 to Sunday, Nov. 15, downtown visitors will be able to take the annual Lewisburg Stroll Through the Arts.
"We are really thrilled we didn't have to cancel it," said Della Hutchison, 2020 Stroll Through the Arts chair. "We are just so delighted that businesses were willing to go out on a limb for us and glad that artists were able to put themselves out.
The Stroll Through the Arts, in its 21st year, has always been a showcase for artists in many media. But as with many public events, provisions have been made for the sake of safety while coronavirus is still present.
"Normally, The Stroll is just one evening for three hours," Hutchison said. "This year we are modifying it and stretching it to nine days, two full weekends plus the week in between."
After-hours and Sunday viewing will be encouraged, Hutchison said, thanks to the second modification in place this year.
"Instead of having the artwork be inside businesses, (they) have graciously allowed the artwork to be placed in their windows," Hutchison noted. "People strolling by can stop and view the artwork safely from outside. They don't have to go inside. They don't have to interact with anyone if they don't wish to."
Some businesses will have artwork indoors and welcome indoor viewers. But on balance, the arrangement will allow people to view the work in the way they are most comfortable.
Hutchison said there are 25 art stops starting at the Packwood House Museum and going west to Sixth Street. The Packwood House Museum will have the work of Susquehanna Arts Society members on display. It will continue through Saturday, Nov. 21.
A mini-gallery at the Bull Run Tap House will have artwork by members of Farmland Preservation Artists of Pennsylvania. Their objective, aside from the artwork, is to preserve farmland in the region.
The in-person component of the Stroll will be done via the Arts Council website. Information will be provided online so that viewers can contact the artist and purchase their work. QR codes at many sites will also allow Stroll Through the Arts viewers to almost-instantly watch a video produced by the artist about their work.
Oil painters, water colorists, woodworkers, pottery experts, jewelers and other artists will have their work on display. Hutchison found the work of a Pennsylvania calligrapher to be especially appealing. She noted that the Lewisburg Deli will display artwork by Lewisburg Area High School students.
Visit the Lewisburg Arts Council website for more information and the colorful poster distributed downtown, www.lewisburgartscouncil.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.