Free concert to feature Lewisburg native

R. Taylor Fleming

 Provided by Weis Center

LEWISBURG — The Weis Center will welcome the Taylor Fleming Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, in the Weis Center Atrium. The performance is free and tickets are not required.

With their roots and education in jazz, this quartet is led by someone who grew up listening to AC/DC and Led Zeppelin. Taylor Fleming Quartet’s love for the traditional and the contemporary fuels creative arrangements of familiar tunes from Miles Davis to Pink Floyd. The quartet’s compositions are comprised of yin and yang verve, cinematic, rocking and swinging.

