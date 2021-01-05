SUNBURY — United in Recovery, covering the Opioid Coalitions of Snyder, Union and Northumberland Counties, and Evangelical Community Hospital, will be hosting a Virtual Vaping Panel Discussion at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, on Zoom and Facebook Live.
To join the event, visit: www.gsvuw.org/vaping.
The event will feature an expert panel to discuss the dangers and realities of vaping. The panelist will include: Paul Roman, Selinsgrove School District; Jennifer Campbell, dental hygienist; Dr. Perry Meadows, Geisinger Health Plan; Kerry Davis, Northumberland County Prevention; Ann Dzwonchyk, Evangelical Community Hospital; and Olivia Oden, United in Recovery. The event will be moderated by Sheila Packer, Evangelical Community Hospital.
The goal of this presentation is to inform parents and students about recognizing the usage and dangers of juuling and vaping.
