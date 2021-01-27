HARRISBURG — Data released Wednesday by the Department of Health showed confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 182 over six-area counties. Eleven new deaths were reported as well.
Confirmed new cases rose by 52 in Northumberland County, 33 in Montour County, 29 in Columbia County, 25 in Snyder County, 22 in Union County and 21 in Lycoming County.
New deaths rose by three in Lycoming County, three in Montour County, two in Columbia County and one each in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
Statewide, there were 5,874 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 818,369 since March.
There are 3,790 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 760 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,000 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 15-21 stood at 10.5%, the department noted.
There were 222 new deaths reported statewide for a total of 21,105 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 5,953 cases (288 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 6,912 cases (204 deaths)
• Union County, 3,429 cases (70 deaths)
• Columbia County, 3,644 cases (114 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,108 cases (66 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,453 cases (48 deaths)
