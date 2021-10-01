SUNBURY — Lackawanna College and the City of Sunbury recently agreed to provide scholarships for employees looking to earn a degree.
Lackawanna College Business Partners Scholarship are being offered to current full and part time employees.
Students taking advantage of this scholarship must maintain a 2.5 grade point average per semester and will need to be employed by the City of Sunbury at the end of the semester.
Students must also be enrolled in an associates or bachelor’s degree program at Lackawanna College Scranton campus, online or at the satellite center in Sunbury or at one of four others.
For more information, call Philip Campbell at 570-988-1931, or by email campbellp@lackawanna.edu.
