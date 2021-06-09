LEWISBURG — A daughter, Naomi Anne Reed, was born at 10:13 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, to Adam and Elisabeth (Reitz) Reed, of Lewisburg.
Naomi was born at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Her grandparents are Tom and Sally Reitz of Winfield and Randy and Becky Reed of Hampstead, N.C.
