LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Borough Office will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Public Works Department will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, but open Friday, Nov. 26. The department will then be closed Monday, Nov. 29.
Refuse normally picked up on Thursday will be picked up on Friday, Nov. 26, along with refuse normally picked up on Friday. Monday’s route will be picked up on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Refuse normally picked up Tuesday will be picked up Wednesday, Dec. 1, along with refuse normally picked up Wednesday.
