District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg Theft
MIFFLINBURG — An Allenwood woman accused of pocketing $26,940 in funds meant for vendors has been charged with theft and receiving stolen property.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 1:18 am
MIFFLINBURG — An Allenwood woman accused of pocketing $26,940 in funds meant for vendors has been charged with theft and receiving stolen property.
The charges were filed against Miranda Su Swartzlander, of Bridge Avenue, as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between May 1 and July 15 at Olde Soul Trading Company, 146 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg.
According to court documents, the business closed July 1, with Swartzlander failing to pay 22 vendors for the sale of items from spaces they rented from her at the business.
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 1:55 a.m. Feb. 28 along Interstate 180, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2021 Hyundai Sonata driven by Brett Pakkala, 21, of Fredericksburg, Va., lost traction, went off the roadway and struck a rock embankment.
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP — A student was charged after allegedly being found in possession of a knife with a 4-inch blade while on school property.
The incident occurred at 9 a.m. March 1 at Central Mountain High School, 64 Keystone Central Drive, Bald Eagle Township, Clinton County.
