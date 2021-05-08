Q: Hello Greg. I recently read several of yourarticles enjoyed them very much. I own a 1970 Dodge Dart Swinger 340, 4-speed with Hurst shifter and one of just 700 made. I bought my Dartfrom Menlove Dodge in Bountiful, Utah, for the sum of $2,970.
The Swinger I have now is exactly the same as the one I had in 1970 and found it from an individual in Scottsdale, Ariz., after searching for one for 35 years.
I believe for its time, the ’70 Dart Swinger 340 was one of the better built muscle cars for overall performance and price. What are your opinions on these many “A Body” cars Chrysler built in the late 1960s to mid-1970s?
Giles Fronce, Sandy, Utah
A: Giles, thanks you for your letter and photos of your 1970 Dart Swinger 340. I had to combine your letter with requests from many other Chrysler fans to touch on the many different names used by Chrysler in its marketing campaigns. With Swinger being one of them, I’ll take this opportunity.
As for your car, it is truly a first-class example of one of the best performance cars available in an era that quickly turned against performance and muscle cars for reasons discussed many times including governmental, insurance mandates and fuel availability. Ido agree with you that the 340 MOPAR performance versions of Plymouth Duster and Dodge Dart Swinger were outstanding examples of small block V8 power and I have explained more about your award-winning Dodge Swinger in the photo cutlines.
Surprisingly, many of the post 1968 Chrysler names and trim model nomenclature can in one way or another relate back to the Plymouth Road Runner, the brand that started the “name craze” at Chrysler back in 1968. After purchasing the naming rights from Warner Brothers, and following the Road Runner’s stunning sales success (low-priced mid-size B-Body muscle car), Chrysler went back to Warner Brothers with an offer to purchase the naming rights for its smaller A-Body cars for the Tasmanian Devil, another of its cartoon superstars. However, this time it is said that Warner Brothers wanted too much money, so Chrysler turned to its own marketing team to come up with names for what would be new, low-priced and smaller “A-Body” cars. Through the years, Plymouth and Dodge brands were the most aggressive with branding, as names like Gold Duster, Scamp, Twister, Silver Duster, GTS, Dart Sport joined the option lists.
Enter both the 340 V8 muscle car Plymouth Duster and your sibling and rarer Dodge Swinger 340.
The Duster and Swinger models were light-weight unibody cars with the legendary torsion bar front suspension.However, it’s the 340 V8 models that were welcomed with full open arms by the performance crowd and also welcomed in to the Plymouth/Dodge “Rapid TransitSystem,” another Chrysler marketing ploy. Thanks to 14.5-second quarter-miles at near 100 mph right off the showroom floor, the 340 was rated at just 275 horsepower even though these Chrysler small-blocks put out closer to 325 horses on the dyno. In the right hands and some bolt on goodies, these A-Body MOPARs became street performance “sleepers” capable of running with or better than the bone stock, bigger bore 383 B-body cars.
The Swinger, of course, was a duplicate of the Duster just like the B-Body Dodge Super Bee was a matching mechanical sibling to the ’68 Road Runner. The Swinger, however, debuted in 1969,one year earlier than 1970 Duster. Unlike Duster, the Swinger wasn’t brought to market for performance as I remember most Dart Swingers in 6-cylinder or 318 V8 dress in both two- and four-door motifs. So, the folks at Chrysler marketing came up with the Dodge Demon name in 1971 instead of Swinger. This is one reason your ’70 Swinger 340 is a rare model.
According to allpar.com, a great site for everything MOPAR, Dodge dealers demanded a version of the hot-selling Plymouth Duster, and they got what they wanted — the Dodge Demon. The company, to be fair, gave Plymouth a version of the relatively slow-selling Dodge Swinger in return. Product planner Burton Bouwkamp said, “The Dodge Demon was named by the Dodge sales department because they envisioned an ad that said ‘Come in for a Demon-stration.’ The Demon name didn’t last because some religious groups formally objected to the Demon name.” (Based on sales figures, there may have been a boycott as well as less than 11,000 were sold.) Thanks allpar.com!
Personally, it was the Dodge Dart that led the way in muscle car performance, especially considering the 1968 factory DodgeDart 426 Hemi built specifically for drag racers and all those Mr. Norm’s Grand Spaulding Dodge 440 Darts. Today the original Hemi Darts demand high six-figures if you want an original, and any Mr. Norm 440 Dart also brings big dollars. However, all those “normal” 340 Swingers, 440 GTXs, Six Pack Super Bees and 383 RoadRunners will always be some of the most popular muscle cars ever built.
For 1971, both the Duster 340 and newly named Demon 340 V8s were similar, but after just two model years the Demon nomenclature was quickly replaced by the Dart Sport moniker in 1973, ending its “hellish” reputation. Both Duster and Dart Sport were replaced by the Plymouth Volare and Dodge Aspen in 1976, respectively, bringing to an end the notable performance era of these popular smaller A-body MOPARS.
Thank you Giles for your kind words, and your ’70 DodgeSwinger 340 is indeed a rare, true performance example of what Chrysler was capable of back then, especially for those that had smaller wallets.
