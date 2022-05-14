HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the 2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) to establish the priorities and critical transportation strategies to guide Pennsylvania’s project investments.
The LRTP represents a multimodal approach to improve mobility, safety, fairness, resilience, and sustainability for moving people and goods throughout the commonwealth. The plan advances policies, goals and objectives while leveraging PennDOT’s landmark PennDOT Connects initiative, a transportation project approach that enhances local engagement to improve transportation-project planning, design, and delivery.
The plan’s goals and objectives will guide state and regional planning and project programming processes such as PennDOT’s 12-Year Program, which includes a fiscally constrained list of funded projects that will be delivered over the next 12 years. The completed digital version of the plan allows the public and stakeholders to easily navigate to the content most relevant to their community’s transportation needs.
The LRTP digital web-based plan and PDF version are both available to view at penndot.pa.gov/planning.
Ongoing feedback on the commonwealth’s long-range transportation planning process can be provided at penndotplanning@pa.gov or via phone at 717-705-1478.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.