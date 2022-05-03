LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children's Museum's Kid Olympics will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at the museum, 815 Market st., Lewisburg.
The event will include physical activities, such as a discus toss, broad jump, 40-meter dash, limbo and an obstacle course. Bike helmet safety checks will also be offered.
Pre-registration by Saturday, June 4, is required and can be completed at https://bit.ly/3knRpXr.
