LEWISBURG — Experts in the field of watershed science and engineering will present on a wide range of topics when the Bucknell Center for Sustainability and the Environment (BCSE) hosts the 17th Annual Susquehanna River Symposium Nov. 4-5, in the Elaine Langone Center (ELC).
This year’s theme includes topics such as river health and resiliency, watershed art, ecological contribution to society, community partnerships, and renewable energy. The event will highlight and promote collaborative partnerships focused on improving the health and resilience of streams and aquatic ecosystems. Plenary addresses and breakout discussions will explore our deep connections to rivers-spiritually, recreationally, and ecologically.
The symposium annually draws people who share a common interest in rivers, watersheds, communities and the connections between them. Rivers from across the United States will be featured in oral and poster presentations from over 150 faculty, students, and professionals. Members of the general public can interact with academics and professionals through presentations and breakout discussions.
“This year’s event brings together many different stories and perspectives about the importance of rivers and watersheds in our lives,” says Ben Hayes, director of the BCSE Watershed Sciences & Engineering Program and symposium chair. “Voices include Native American leaders, scientists from across the United States, and professional fly fishermen who earn their living working on the water. There will be oral and poster presentations from universities, conservancies, emergency response officials, and state and federal agencies. There is something for everyone.”
Sid Hill, Tadodaho (chief) of the Onondaga and Keeper of the Flame of the Six Nation Haudenosaunee Confederacy, will be the keynote speaker at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, in the ELC Forum (Room 272). The Onondaga are located in Syracuse, N.Y. and Hill travels across the country advocating for environmental awareness and land protection. This past July, the largest return of land in New York history occurred when 1,000 acres were returned to the Onondaga.
“The giveback is an opportunity to apply traditional ecological knowledge to renew our stewardship obligations to restore these lands and waters and to preserve them for the future generations yet to come,” Hill says.
After Hill’s keynote, and continuing until 10 p.m., more than 100 students and faculty from multiple universities and Geisinger Health will present research posters in the ELC Terrace Room.
On Saturday, Nov. 5, Betty Lyons, president and executive director of the American Indian Law Alliance (AILA), will present from 9 to 9:30 a.m. in the ELC Forum. An indigenous and environmental activist, Lyons is a citizen of the Onondaga Nation.
Lance Wilt, world-renowned fly-fishing guide and author, will speak from 9:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the ELC Forum.
Wilt coached the United States Youth Fly Fishing Team to its first gold medal in an international competition. A fly-fishing guide for the past two decades in North and South America, he has authored several technical articles in industry leading publications.
Jeff Janvrin, a Habitat Specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, will deliver the following session presentation from 10:15 to 10:45 p.m. on Saturday in the ELC Forum. Janvrin is helping improve the river ecology in the upper Mississippi River basin.
Saturday afternoon’s program will include additional oral presentations from 1 to 4 p.m. in the ELC. Representatives from environmental organizations from across the region will also have exhibits and be available on Saturday.
