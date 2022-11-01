LEWISBURG — Experts in the field of watershed science and engineering will present on a wide range of topics when the Bucknell Center for Sustainability and the Environment (BCSE) hosts the 17th Annual Susquehanna River Symposium Nov. 4-5, in the Elaine Langone Center (ELC).

This year’s theme includes topics such as river health and resiliency, watershed art, ecological contribution to society, community partnerships, and renewable energy. The event will highlight and promote collaborative partnerships focused on improving the health and resilience of streams and aquatic ecosystems. Plenary addresses and breakout discussions will explore our deep connections to rivers-spiritually, recreationally, and ecologically.

