PITTSTON — Veterans are invited to be part of a studio audience and community conversation for the next Mind Over Mattertelevision special, "Veterans: Wounded Within" at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, from WVIA studios in Pittston.
Part of WVIA’s Mind Over Matter mental health initiative, "Veterans: Wounded Within" will feature moderator Tracey Matisak and a panel of regional mental health experts discussing the mental health challenges of veterans. Audience members will have an opportunity to ask panelists questions during the program taping.
