TURBOTVILLE — In the face of rising inflation, Warrior Run School District is working to keep costs down.
Tyler Potts, business manager at Warrior Run, said the district has seen inflation affecting its cafeteria food prices, but the federal government’s meal reimbursement program has helped to subsidize some of those increasing costs.
Currently, a waiver program through the USDA makes all school meals free, which Potts said has greatly increased the district’s subsidies.
“Having all that free meal reimbursement certainly helped to reduce the effect of inflation on food prices and also even shortages on some of the supplies that we experienced.”
The waiver, designed to help schools cope with the effects of the pandemic, is set to end June 30 unless Congress acts to extend it.
“With that scheduled to end there’s some uncertainty,” Potts said, of food costs going forward. “Right now we’re hoping for the best but preparing for it to not be.”
Potts explained that the food budget was a proprietary budget, meant to be self-sustaining, separate from the the general budget.
He said Jonathan Hall, the district’s food services director, was also key in securing grants and alternative revenue sources to help sustain those funds and lower food costs.
Potts added that the district is currently working to assess its food prices for the upcoming year, to be approved later this month.
The district’s proposed final budget for the 2022-2023 school year, approved for advertisement at the April 25 board meeting, contains real estate tax increases for Montour, Northumberland and Union counties
In Montour County, millage rates will increase by 0.64 mills, from 14.28 to 14.92 mills. This equates to a real estate tax increase of $83 (4.48%) for the average property owner.
In Northumberland County, millage rates will increase by 1.72 mills, from 72.66 to 74.38 mills, a real estate tax increase of $53 (2.36%) for the average property owner.
In Union County, millage rates will decrease by 0.04 mills, from 13.7 to 13.66 mills, a real estate tax decrease of $3 (0.29%) for the average property owner.
Potts said another way to view these numbers is in terms of every $100,000 in assessed property value. In Montour County, a resident’s tax bill will increase $64 for every $100,000 in assessed value, in Union County one’s bill will decrease by $4 for every $100,000.
Since property values in Northumberland County have not been reassessed since 1972, Potts said it was easier to look at the tax increase for every $10,000 in assessed value, which would be $17.20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.