Union County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael H. Sholley Sentences
• Atanasio Reyes, 47, of Lewisburg, received three to 12 months confinement and six years probation for a guilty plea to felony corruption of minors defendant age 18 or above. Three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault forcible compulsion were dismissed.
• Miranda A. Bingaman, 24, of Milton, received one year probation for a guilty plea to each of two counts of possession of a controlled substance by person not registered.
• Christopher M. Walter, 50, of West Milton, received five years probation for a guilty plea to felony criminal trespass enter structure and 72 hours to six months confinement for a guilty plea to first offense DUI controlled substance Schedule 2 or 3.
• Justin J. Murray, 21, of Lewisburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
Plea court
• Christian D. Zinchini, 30, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI highest rate of alcohol.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearing
• Raymone Vance, 35, of Buffalo, N.Y., had a misdemeanor count of indecent assault person unconscious held for court.
Summary trials
• A summary allegation of harassment, subject other to physical contact filed against Yasmine R. Welch, 27, of Lewisburg, was dismissed.
• Theresa A. Yuschok, of Chapel Hill, N.C., was found guilty of one count of property maintenance code. Yuschok was not guilty of a second count of property maintenance code.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
• Counts of materially false written statement (purchase, delivery, transfer of firearm), a felony, and misdemeanor unsworn falsification to authorities filed against Jaclyn S. Aucker, 37, of Sunbury, were dismissed.
• Antonio N. Nelson, 39, of Grafton, Ohio, had felony counts of possession of a firearm prohibited and firearm not to be carried without a license (no criminal violation) held for court.
Summary trials
• Fredrick E. Wesley, 58, of White Deer, was guilty of harassment, subject other to physical offense.
• Randa R. Weikel, 43, of Milton, was guilty of harassment, subject other to physical contact.
• Kenneth A. Heimbach, 42, of White Deer, was guilty of defiant trespass actual communication.
• Natalie A. Foreman, 29, of Lewisburg, was guilty of retail theft take merchandise.
• Steven R. Bieber, 44, of Lewisburg, was guilty of harassment, subject other to physical contact.
State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 2:43 p.m. June 28 along William Penn Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Jasten Lininger, 19, of Watsontown, struck a 2019 Jeep Latitude driven by Shelly Bower, 61, of Lewisburg, as the Jeep was stopped in traffic. Lininger was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Vehicle vs. deer
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported when a 2015 Nissan Rogue driven by Jeffrey Walter, 48, of Northumberland, struck a deer.
The crash occurred at 9:23 p.m. June 28 along Route 147, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Burglary
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — Jacob Stoltzfus, 42, of Danville, reported the theft of two chainsaws, one valued at $1,319, the other at $1,129.
The theft occurred between June 2 and June 11 at 535 Strawberry Ridge Road, Anthony Township, Montour County.
Harassment
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Ezequial Rouse, 40, of Schenectady, N.Y., was charged after allegedly striking a 37-year-old Pottsville man during an incident which occurred at 11:58 p.m. June 29 along White Deer Run Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
Harassment
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Gregory Garman, 59, of Milton, was charged after allegedly striking a 50-year-old Milton woman twice.
The incident occurred at 11:21 a.m. June 28 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a physical altercation, which occurred between two 14-year-old girls at 11:30 p.m. June 23 along Mooresburg Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
One girl was cited with harassment as a result of the incident.
Theft
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Jeffery Deitrick, 56, of Lewisburg, reported the theft of a key fob from a camper.
The incident occurred between 2 and 7 a.m. June 24 at 724 Highland Ave., White Deer Township, Union County.
Criminal mischief
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — John Hine, 70, of West Milton, reported someone striking his 2004 Dodge, causing $75 worth of damage to a taillight.
The incident occurred between 6 p.m. June 26 and 2 p.m. June 27 at 724 Highlight Ave., White Deer Township, Union County.
State Police at Montoursville Drug possession
HUGHESVILLE — An unidentified 33-year-old Watsontown man was allegedly found to be under the influence of marijuana and in possession of a small amount of marijuana, THC wax and a glass pipe.
The incident occurred during a traffic stop conducted at 12:58 a.m. June 29 at South Main and Cemetery streets, Hughesville.
Union County Deed transfers
• Georgianna E. Maurer, Donald M. Maurer to Patrick Shallcross, Rosalie Anne Shallcross, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Czelatko trust, Sophia Czelatko trustee, Joseph Czelatko to Craig A. Wilson, Lorraine V. Wilson, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Sandra Keister, Sandra L. Keister to Sandra L. Keister, property in Kelly Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Collin G. Smith, Ashlee Smith to Christopher Bowers, Christina Bowers, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Scott K. McVicar, Kristin R. McVicar to Bradley A. Catherman, Abby N. Catherman, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michael Kryzytski, Nancy Cleaver to James r. Weaver Jr., tracy A. Weaver, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Forty Four Market LLC, Timothy N. Turner member, Kevin Gardner member to Glen William Rectenwald, Lara Virginia Rectenwald, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Gary Allen Pfleegor, Sandra Louise Pfleegor to Samuel R. Erdley, property in Kelly Townsip, $1.
• Anthony Erben Gosse, Rong Li to Charles Chailer Gosse, Laura Radack Gosse, Van Erben Gosse, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Benjamin Loss, Susan Loss to William Smith, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Andrew R. Guthridge, Darlis J. Guthridge to Andrew R. Guthridge, Darlis J. Guthridge, Andrew R. Guthridge trustee, Darlis J. Guthridge trustee, Andrew R. Guthridge and Darlis J. Guthridge primary residence and asset trust, Andrew R. Guthridge primary residence and asset trust, Darlis J. Guthridge primary residence and asset trust, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Donald R. Long to Garrett E. Myers, Rachael A. Myers, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• S. McSweeney Solo 401K trustee, Steven M. McSweeney trusteet to Janna Rana Bond, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Harlan W. Reiff, Martha O. Reiff to Montana Spaid, Regina Spaid, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Seigel Properties LLC, Nathan M. Seigel member, Kelly C. Seigel member to David H. Brandt, Diane M. Brandt, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Barbara Lee Stamm to Nicholas W. Stamm, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Eldon R. Shirk, Idella F. Shirk to Garett J. Stahl, Wendy Kay Stahl, property in Lewis Township, $221,000.
• Ai Xuan Jiang, Chen Bi Yun to Li Youliang, Tang Xiang Yu, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• US bank national association trust by attorney, VRMTG Asset trustee by attorney, Fay Servicing LLC attorney, Ashten Follmer, property in White Deer Township, $120,000.
• Marilyn D. Constable to Aaron R. Troisi, Jessie M. Troisi, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Clark M.E. Grenoble trustee, Diane O. Baker trustee, Clark M.E. Grenoble and Diane D. Baker primary residence protective trust, Clark M.E. Grenoble primary resident protective trust, Diane D. Baker primary residence protective trust, Frederick C. Grenoble III, Patricia W. Grenoble to Fredrick C. Grenoble III, Patricia W. Grenoble, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Stephen D. Van Ormer, Darlene S. Van Ormer, Curtis L. Bitterman, Diane A. Bitterman, Robert Mellinger, Penny Mellinger to Stephen D. Van Orer, Darlene S. Van Ormer, Curtis Bitterman, Diane A. Bitterman, Robert Mellinger, Penny M. Mellinger, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michael W. Benner executor, Wayne D. Benner estate, Michael W. Benner , Steven B. Benner executor, Steven B. Benner to Shirley M. Katherman, property in Hartley Township, quit claim, $1.
