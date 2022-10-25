UPMC Surgeon: What is Trauma Care?

Dr. Ronen Elefant

 Provided by UPMC

Most hospitals have an emergency department, where patients with emergent injuries and illnesses can be treated without an appointment. Some of these patients may have life-threatening symptoms, such as chest pain, shortness of breath, or severe stomach pain, and the emergency medicine team can provide the treatment necessary to support care for these patients. However, many hospital emergency departments are not equipped to deal with traumatic injuries like those suffered from a car crash, serious fall, severe burn, gunshot, stab wound, or other serious injury. When it comes to traumatic injuries, a trauma center is the appropriate level of care and the journey to effective treatment and the care journey starts with first responders.

The importance of first responders

Ronen Elefant, M.D., MBA, FACS, is a trauma surgeon and medical director of UPMC Trauma Care at UPMC Williamsport

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.