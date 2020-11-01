LEWISBURG — Athletic coaches and their salaries were among extra-compensatory positions recently approved by Lewisburg Area School District directors.
Support staff positions included Matthew Salsman ($6,079, high school boys basketball coach), Justin Keiser ($2,461, assistant high school boys basketball coach), Brandon Fedoriw ($2,461, ninth grade boys basketball coach), Nicholas Ferguson ($2,904, eighth grade boys basketball coach), Brett Sample ($7,680, high school girls basketball coach), Mallory Sample ($4,250 assistant high school girls basketball coach), Amy Driskell ($1,788, assistant high school girls basketball coach), Lindsay Hawksworth ($748, assistant high school girls basketball coach), Derek Updegraff ($5,860, high school swimming and diving coach), Hillary Cree ($2,904, assistant swimming and diving coach) and Lorraine Tussing ($3,123, assistant swimming and diving coach).
Justin Michaels, ($7,680, head wrestling coach), Thomas Michaels ($1,672, assistant wrestling coach), Nathan Wagner ($1,121, assistant wrestling coach), Robert Bartlett ($3,373, junior high wrestling coach), Andrew Gemberling ($2,461, assistant junior high wrestling coach), Ray Krout ($5,860, high school bowling coach), Jeffrey Myers ($4,250, assistant bowling coach), Wendy Rowe ($1,988, high school basketball cheerleaidng coach, $994, high school wrestling cheerleading coach), Destinee Koons ($714, high school cheerleading coach wrestling, $1,472, junior high cheerleading coach) and Sharron Metzger ($1,122, varsity boys basketball game manager, $1,122 varsity girls basketball game manager, $1,122 junior high boys basketball game manager) were also approved.
Logan Cho, Matthew Fedorjaka (boys basketball), Brett Michaels, Travis Empson, Ronald Lentz, Jason Wenrich (wrestling), Charles Klinefelter, Jeffrey Varguson (bowling) and Shaylyn Force (cheerleading) were approved as volunteer coaches.
Approval without a dissenting vote was pending clearances in some cases. Director John Rowe abstained due to family ties with a staff member.
